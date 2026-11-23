BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Uzbekistan and Jordan's Manaseer Group have proposed launching a 1,000-hectare pilot project to restore saline agricultural land and introduce water-saving farming technologies in Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, following a meeting in Jordan on Monday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov held talks with Manaseer Group Chairman Ziad Manaseer and the co-founder and Chief Science Officer (CSO) of Manaseer Natural Green (MNG) Viktor Sukau ahead of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Jordan.

Under the initial phase of the cooperation, the company's specialized products will be tested on saline farmland in the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Khorezm and Bukhara regions. Trials will cover wheat, cotton and potato crops.

The field trials are scheduled to take place from March through November 2027 on farmers' fields under the supervision of researchers from Uzbekistan's agricultural research institutes. The company's technical specialists will also participate in the testing process.

As a next step, the sides proposed launching a pilot project covering 1,000 hectares in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region.

The pilot project will focus on restoring saline soils and testing crop cultivation technologies that do not require conventional salt-leaching and flood irrigation methods. It will also assess ways to improve the productivity of potato, wheat and forage crops.

The cooperation is aimed at developing practical solutions to improve the use of saline agricultural land, increase crop yields, reduce water consumption and improve soil conditions across Uzbekistan.