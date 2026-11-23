BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan has returned 7,260 hectares of agricultural land in the Ulytau Region to state ownership after an inspection found that the land was not being used for its designated purpose, the country's Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The violation was identified during an unscheduled inspection by the regional Department for Land Resources Management under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The inspection found that the land plot, located in Ulytau District, had not been developed or used in accordance with its designated agricultural purpose.

The land user was notified of the need to address the violations but later said it was unable to meet the requirements and voluntarily returned the entire plot to state ownership.

"The return of such lands makes it possible to bring them back into agricultural use and create opportunities for transferring them to those who are ready to use the land effectively for its intended purpose," the ministry said.

Kazakhstan's Land Code provides for the compulsory withdrawal of agricultural land that is not used for its designated purpose. Under Article 92, agricultural plots intended for farming or agricultural production can be withdrawn if they remain unused for two consecutive years after non-use is first identified. The procedure is set out in Article 94 and involves issuing an order to eliminate the violations, allowing the prescribed compliance period to expire and, in cases of compulsory withdrawal, obtaining a court decision. The legislation also provides for exceptions, including periods when land cannot be used due to force majeure.

Returned agricultural land is subsequently intended to be put back into economic use and redistributed among farmers and other agricultural producers.

According to the Kazakh government, more than 563,000 hectares of agricultural land had been returned to state ownership since the beginning of 2026. As of April 20, 10.8 million hectares out of the planned 13.5 million hectares had been brought back into agricultural circulation under the phased redistribution program.

The authorities are also working to allocate returned plots to agricultural producers and address pasture shortages in rural areas.