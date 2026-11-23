BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Reconstruction of a 7.5-kilometer section of the highway leading to the Kurban-Kara–Intymak border checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan's Kara-Suu district, Osh Region, is underway, with asphalt paving already started, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Road crews are currently carrying out extensive earthworks to prepare the roadbed for paving along the remaining sections of the route. Under the approved modernization project, the highway will be expanded to four lanes, with a total width of 25 meters, increasing its traffic capacity.

The project also includes the construction of roadside irrigation canals to ensure proper water drainage and pedestrian sidewalks in populated areas to improve safety for residents.

A total of 42 units of specialized road-building machinery and 56 road workers are currently involved in the construction.

According to the ministry, the upgrade is aimed at improving regional transport connectivity, enhancing road safety, and increasing the capacity of the route leading directly to the border checkpoint.