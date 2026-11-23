BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology and Kaspersky Lab KZ have signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen cybersecurity across the country's mining and geological sectors and develop joint projects in information security, following a meeting in Tashkent on Monday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the agreement was signed following a meeting between Odil Fayzullayev, Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology and Director of the Center for Technological Transformation, and Valery Zubanov, Managing Director of the regional office in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and Mongolia.

The memorandum provides for cooperation in industrial cybersecurity, including strengthening the protection of mining and geological facilities and automated process control systems.

Additionally, the sides plan to exchange information on emerging cyber threats, identify system vulnerabilities and develop recommendations to address potential security risks.

As part of the partnership, the parties intend to organize training seminars and workshops for industry specialists, exchange technical expertise and share best practices to prevent cyberattacks.

The cooperation is aimed at improving the resilience of Uzbekistan's mining and geological infrastructure against cyber threats.

Founded in 1997, Kaspersky Lab is an international cybersecurity company headquartered in Moscow. It develops security software and technologies for individuals, businesses, and critical infrastructure, including solutions for industrial control systems and operational technology environments. The company operates in more than 200 countries and territories and has over 30 offices worldwide.