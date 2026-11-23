Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Reconstruction of the Ylay-Talaa-Gulcho highway in the Kara-Kulja district of Kyrgyzstan's Osh region is actively underway, with rehabilitation work covering a 55-kilometer stretch, according to the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the project, the roadway has been widened to 16 meters and will be paved with two layers of asphalt. To date, the first 9-centimeter layer has already been laid along an 8-kilometer segment.

The second layer will be 6 centimeters thick, bringing the total thickness of the asphalt pavement to 15 centimeters. According to specialists, this two-layer paving technology will ensure the durability and long-term service life of the road.

General earthworks are currently ongoing along the remaining sections of the route. Construction operations involve 45 units of heavy machinery, including six excavators, 22 dump trucks, six loaders, four road rollers, three water trucks, two motor graders, one asphalt paver, and one truck-mounted loader crane.

In addition, around 140 workers are engaged on-site, while a dedicated asphalt concrete plant is operating to ensure an uninterrupted supply of paving materials.

With the support of President Sadyr Japarov, the government is paying particular attention to modernizing road infrastructure in remote areas of the country. The progress and quality of the construction works remain under the strict supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.