BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Italy's exports to Azerbaijan currently stand at around 440 million euros, and the Italian side aims to increase this figure to bring it closer to Germany's export level of approximately 560 million euros, Italian Trade Agency (ITA) President Matteo Zoppas said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan offers significant potential for promoting Italian products, including consumer goods, fashion products, and agri-food items.

Zoppas noted that sectors such as fashion and the agri-food industry are developing actively in Azerbaijan, and Italy has considerable experience and potential in these areas as well.

"The Italian Trade Agency intends to continue promoting Made in Italy products on the Azerbaijani market in cooperation with its local office and diplomatic missions.

"In 2025, around 20 delegations visited Italy as part of ICE events, while their number nearly doubled in 2026. In particular, this year the agency brought between 50 and 100 local business representatives to Italy, including buyers, importers, and distributors. Such contacts help establish business ties and expand trade turnover between the two countries," he said.