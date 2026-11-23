BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Tashkent has invited US-based infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to establish an office in the Uzbek capital to support the development of its transport system, including the preparation of a comprehensive transport master plan and the introduction of advanced traffic management technologies.

According to the Tashkent regional administration, the proposal was discussed during a meeting in New York on November 21 between a Tashkent delegation led by Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov and Himanshu Bhardwaj, AECOM's Director of Private Capital.

The delegation proposed that AECOM establish a local team of transport engineers and road infrastructure specialists and offered improved conditions for international companies operating in Tashkent.

The sides also discussed closer cooperation with the city's Traffic Management Center (TMC), the application of AECOM's experience in rapidly growing cities and major metropolitan areas to Tashkent's specific needs, and the development of transport solutions.

Particular attention was given to integrating software solutions into the TMC's operations, using artificial intelligence to analyze and manage traffic flows, and improving public transportation services.

The discussions also covered reducing reliance on private vehicles by developing convenient and accessible alternatives for daily commuters.

As part of the proposed transport master plan, the sides considered modernizing road infrastructure, developing multimodal transport hubs and establishing five transport and logistics hubs outside the city. These initiatives are intended to improve connections between different modes of transport, streamline freight flows and ease congestion on Tashkent's roads.

AECOM is a US-based global infrastructure consulting firm providing engineering, design, construction management and advisory services across transportation, water, energy and other infrastructure sectors. The company is ranked No. 1 in transportation design by Engineering News-Record (ENR), is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ACM and reported revenue of $16.1 billion for fiscal 2025.