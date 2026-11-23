Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the laws "On Environmental Protection" and "On Environmental Impact Assessment."

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the amendments, environmental impact assessment reports will be made publicly available.

Industrial environmental monitoring will be defined as a system for observing and studying changes in the state of the environment resulting from the impact of economic activities.

Nature users (legal entities engaged in activities that require an environmental impact assessment under the Law "On Environmental Impact Assessment") will be required to conduct industrial environmental monitoring.

In accordance with the Law "On Ensuring the Uniformity of Measurements," the types of measuring instruments used in industrial environmental monitoring must be approved, and the instruments must undergo verification.

An annual report on the results of industrial environmental monitoring must be submitted to the relevant body designated by the competent executive authority no later than February 1 of the following year, in the format established by that body.