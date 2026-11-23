BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Tajikistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and mobilizing funding for joint green initiatives, according to the press service of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan.

The meeting between Committee Chairman Bahodur Sheralizoda and AIIB Vice President Ajay Bhushan Pandey took place on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

During the talks, the sides explored opportunities to attract investment into environmental projects across Tajikistan. Key priorities on the agenda included modernizing solid waste management systems, establishing ecological parks, and advancing eco-tourism. Specifically, the parties reviewed mechanisms for financing modern waste-handling infrastructure and building facilities needed to support sustainable tourism.

Particular attention was also paid to the effective utilization of Tajikistan's rich natural potential, which authorities view as a vital driver for ensuring the country's sustainable economic growth.

The participants underscored the importance of leveraging international capital and the AIIB's financial instruments to implement joint ecological programs, while further strengthening institutional ties to develop green infrastructure.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain a constructive dialogue and expand mutually beneficial partnership in environmental protection and project implementation.