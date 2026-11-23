BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Iran supports the opening of transport links and the development of economic ties in the South Caucasus, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, November 23, the country's MFA reported.

"Iran's principled position on this issue has not changed. It must be ensured that the interests of both the region and neighboring countries are safeguarded, that no geopolitical changes take place in the region, and that no third party is allowed to undermine regional security or harm good-neighborly relations between Iran and the countries of the region," he said.

Baghaei added that the TRIPP project is not solely a matter for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but concerns the entire Iranian government. All relevant institutions in the country are closely monitoring the issue and will take action wherever necessary.

The ministry spokesperson said that both Iran and Armenia recognize the importance of their traditional relations. Since Armenia gained independence, ties between the two countries have continued to develop, building mutual trust.

"Naturally, neither side wants this trust to fall under the influence of third parties that attach no importance to peace and stability in the region," he said.

According to Baghaei, the presence of any military or security forces near Iran's borders is unacceptable. He said that the Armenian side had provided Iran with the necessary assurances.

"Naturally, third parties are not trusted. In this regard, all developments will be closely monitored, and close contacts will be maintained with the relevant Armenian authorities," he said.