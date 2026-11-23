BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A final investment decision on the Caspian Sea–Black Sea “green” energy corridor project is expected by the end of 2029, the deputy director of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, Rana Humbatova, said on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to her, the feasibility study for the project was prepared by the Italian company CESI: “The same company participated in preparing the feasibility study for the Central Asia–Azerbaijan ‘green’ energy corridor project.”

“The results of the study were received earlier this year. After a detailed review by the countries of the region, a decision was made to present them for the first time at the connectivity forum held in Baku on October 22, 2026.” During the forum, representatives of government agencies, investors, renewable energy companies, and international financial institutions discussed possible mechanisms for financing the project. Technology suppliers and cable manufacturers also participated in the event,” she said.

According to her, following the completion of the first phase of work, a decision was made to move on to the second phase of the project.

"The second phase will consist of two main components: preliminary technical design and the preparation of technical specifications, as well as the development of a project implementation plan and a procurement strategy. The second phase will involve the development of three sections of the energy corridor: the Azerbaijan–Georgia overland route, the direct-current subsea cable between Georgia and Romania, and the overland section between Romania and Hungary. During the preliminary technical design phase, operational requirements, safety and integration requirements, as well as the engineering basis for future tenders, will be prepared. The second phase will include defining the contract structure, the project implementation schedule, procurement approaches, and risk management measures,” she said.

In addition, the project is included in the European Union’s ten-year network development plan.

According to Rana Humbatova, on November 13, 2026, the GECO joint venture, established in Romania by four electricity transmission system operators, officially submitted an application for Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status: “This status is necessary to receive grant support for the project. A final investment decision on the project is expected by the end of 2029,” she added.