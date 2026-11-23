BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Further deepening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, the economic importance of transport corridors and connectivity, as well as Baku's urban development and its 2040 Master Plan, are creating new opportunities to expand economic cooperation, Head of the Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning for Baku under the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Read Gasimov said, Trend's correspondent reports.



He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday.

Gasimov said that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on a strong strategic partnership built on mutual trust, shared interests and close economic cooperation. While energy cooperation has traditionally been at the core of bilateral ties, there are now favorable opportunities to expand cooperation in infrastructure, logistics, construction, urban renewal and sustainable development.

"When we talk about connectivity, we primarily think of roads, railways, ports and transport corridors. However, connectivity has a much broader meaning. It is about linking economic opportunities, attracting investment, creating new jobs and improving people's living conditions. From this perspective, infrastructure development and urban planning are closely interconnected," he noted.

Gasimov emphasized that Azerbaijan's location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia is one of the country's strategic advantages.

According to him, the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe through the Caspian region and the South Caucasus, creates additional opportunities for economic cooperation and regional integration.

"However, I would like to emphasize one important point. Transport corridors create connectivity, but prosperity comes from the economic activity that develops around them. A railway or highway becomes truly valuable when it supports businesses, attracts industries, stimulates investment and creates jobs. This is where the growing role of modern urban planning comes into play," he said.

Speaking about Baku's urban development, Gasimov noted that the capital is not only Azerbaijan's economic center but is also undergoing an important phase of transformation.

"Approved in 2023, Baku's 2040 Master Plan establishes a long-term development framework for the metropolitan area, covering more than 212,000 hectares. One of the key principles of the Master Plan is the transition from a predominantly monocentric urban structure, built around a single center, to a more balanced polycentric model with several development hubs," he said.

He noted that for many years, economic activity, employment and services in Baku had been concentrated mainly in the city center. This had put increasing pressure on transport infrastructure, lengthened commuting distances and contributed to traffic congestion.

According to Gasimov, the goal is to develop new urban centers that bring together residential neighborhoods, business activities, public services, commercial facilities and recreational spaces.