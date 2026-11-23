BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas has reported its operational results for the first 10 months of 2026 and progress on major investment projects, according to the press office of the Kazakh president.

The results were presented by KazMunayGas Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khasenov during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Khasenov said the company’s capitalization currently stands at 22 trillion tenge ($48.4 billion). Its financial position remains stable, enabling it to implement investment projects worth a total of 16.7 trillion tenge (approximately $36.7 billion).

KazMunayGas has adopted a geological exploration program for 2026–2030 covering 23 projects. The program envisages conducting 60,000 linear kilometers of seismic surveys and drilling 26 exploration wells. The combined geological resource potential of these projects is estimated at 4.7 billion tons of oil equivalent.

The company is also continuing exploration at its existing producing assets. The Karasor West field in Atyrau Region and the coastal zone of the Karazhanbas field in Mangystau Region have entered commercial production. KazMunayGas is also introducing AI-powered digital twins at its fields.

Investment projects are expected to increase marketable gas production from 2.6 billion to 4.5 billion cubic meters in the short term. Gas infrastructure facilities are being built in Atyrau, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions, while work is also underway to develop additional export routes.

Kazakhstan’s domestic refineries processed 14.9 million tonnes of oil during the reporting period. By the end of 2026, output of light petroleum products is expected to increase by 800,000 tonnes compared with 2025.

The Shymkent refinery is being expanded to increase its capacity to 12 million tonnes per year, while the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant is set to increase its capacity from 6 million to 9 million tonnes annually.

The report also covered major petrochemical projects in Atyrau Region, including polyethylene production and the construction of a gas separation complex.

Under the nationwide Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign, KazMunayGas employees have planted 386,000 trees since the beginning of the year.

Tokayev instructed the company to continue its systematic work on geological exploration and investment projects.