BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The development of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) as a multimodal transport, logistics and manufacturing hub is particularly important for the Middle Corridor, Fariz Aliyev, Head of the Transport Policy Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday, Trend's correspondent reports.

He added that Azerbaijan is continuing efforts to make more efficient use of the Middle Corridor's potential, digitalize logistics operations and speed up international cargo transportation. He said that key priorities in transport and logistics include eliminating paperwork, enabling real-time cargo tracking and harmonizing cross-border digital systems.

According to Aliyev, another important area is expanding private-sector participation and improving public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms. This involves more actively engaging private logistics companies, maritime agencies, terminal operators and shipping companies, as well as introducing innovations and improving operational efficiency.

The department head noted that the Alat Free Economic Zone is being developed as a multimodal transit hub bringing together maritime, rail and air transport in a single location.

He said that Alat Cargo Airport is scheduled to begin operations in 2027, further expanding the zone's transport and logistics capabilities.

Fariz Aliyev emphasized that AFEZ offers investors a favorable legal and fiscal regime.

"This creates conditions for international manufacturers to import the necessary components through the Middle Corridor, produce innovative goods with high added value in Azerbaijan, and export them to markets in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe. This is not limited to traditional industrial production. Potential areas of cooperation also include critical minerals, renewable energy, artificial intelligence centers and data transmission infrastructure," he said.

The department head also highlighted the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable project as part of this process.

"Key factors that make Azerbaijan attractive to international investors are political will, stability and a proven track record in project implementation. We offer a secure, fast and uninterrupted connectivity platform not only for transporting goods and people, but also for transmitting green and renewable energy to European markets," he said.

Fariz Aliyev emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation with Italian companies. According to him, joint projects with Italian businesses could be implemented in railway engineering, maritime technologies, smart logistics, manufacturing and sustainable infrastructure.

He added that public-private partnership projects, digital solutions and cooperation in manufacturing at the Alat Free Economic Zone could expand the participation of Italian businesses in Azerbaijan's transport and economic development initiatives.

"Our goal is not simply to connect geographies, but to use the Middle Corridor's real potential to create an integrated, smart and sustainable economic bridge across Eurasia and contribute to long-term prosperity in the region," he noted.