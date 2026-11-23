BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Agreement on Military-Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Czech Republic has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, the agreement, signed in Baku on September 30, 2026, has been approved.

Following the agreement's entry into force, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry will be responsible for ensuring its implementation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must notify the Government of the Czech Republic that the domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into force have been completed.