BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Italy is supporting Azerbaijan in its mine clearance efforts, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, according to Trend's correspondent.

He made the remarks on Monday, November 23, during a joint press briefing with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan and Italy are considering projects in several areas, particularly military-technical cooperation.

"This is a new area of cooperation, which we view very positively. The humanitarian sphere is, of course, a very important area of cooperation between our countries. Speaking about humanitarian cooperation, I would first like to highlight education.

In this regard, I would mention academic exchange programs between universities, as well as opportunities for Azerbaijani students to study at leading foreign universities through various programs," Bayramov emphasized.