BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. US President Donald Trump has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for working with Washington and helping create the conditions for the launch of the practical implementation of the TRIPP project.

He made the remarks in his video address marking the official launch of the project.

"I want to once again thank Prime Minister Pashinyan and his counterpart, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, for working with us and making this day possible, as well as for their generous nomination of me for the Nobel Peace Prize," the US president said.

Trump also highlighted the role of both leaders in advancing the peace agenda and ending the decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the practical implementation of TRIPP, the US president emphasized that the project and the establishment of a new company to develop it would open up additional trade routes for cargo and energy flows, as well as passenger transportation across the region.

Trump said the United States was committed to ensuring the project's success.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."