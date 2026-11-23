BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is working to develop railway connectivity in Azerbaijan, digitalize existing infrastructure, establish logistics hubs and warehousing facilities, and expand multimodal transportation, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal said, Trend's correspondent reports.

She made the remarks on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

Sunniya Durrani-Jamal noted that regional cooperation and integration are among the key areas of ADB's activities. The bank introduced the concept of economic corridors in 1998. The main goal of this approach is not merely to establish infrastructure links, but to turn them into jobs, higher incomes and new economic opportunities for local populations.

"We realized that simply establishing infrastructure links is not enough. These connections must translate into jobs, income and new opportunities for the people they serve," she said.

The country director emphasized that ADB supports regional cooperation through various subregional programs. These include cooperation with Southeast Asian countries through ASEAN, with South Asian countries through the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) program, and with Central Asian countries through the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program.

According to her, under these programs, the bank provides countries with analytical support and technical assistance, helping them reach agreements on complex issues such as trade, climate change and water resource allocation.

Durrani-Jamal noted that ADB has been working in regional cooperation and integration for more than 60 years, strengthening its position as a trusted and impartial partner in this process.

She added that efforts undertaken through regional cooperation platforms are complemented by public- and private-sector investment. One of the bank's major initiatives in this area is the Pan-Asian Digital Corridor project.

According to the country director, the initiative, valued at $20 billion, aims to expand digital connectivity. Of this amount, $15 billion is expected to be provided by ADB, while the remaining $5 billion will come from co-financing partners.

"We hope this digital connectivity platform will increase the number of people using the internet for the first time by approximately 450 million. In addition, it will help expand access to high-speed fiber-optic internet for another 200 million people," she said.

Durrani-Jamal emphasized that Azerbaijan is also an important focus for ADB in terms of economic corridor development. She noted that the bank is working to improve railway connectivity in the country and digitize physical infrastructure.

At the same time, through cooperation with the private sector, ADB is supporting the development of logistics infrastructure and warehousing facilities, while also exploring multimodal transport opportunities.

She also highlighted the importance of cooperation with international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), noting that the main objective is to ensure the efficient operation of the transport and logistics system.