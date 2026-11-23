BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Italian engineering and consulting company RINA is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in transport, logistics, energy and infrastructure as part of the development of the Middle Corridor, RINA's Director of Energy Commercial Management for Europe Beatrice Costanzi said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

She noted that RINA is a global company providing engineering, technical consulting and certification services. With a history spanning more than 160 years, the company has a workforce of 7,000 employees operating in more than 70 countries worldwide. Its turnover last year amounted to approximately 1.3 billion euros.

According to Costanzi, RINA operates in infrastructure, particularly railways, metro systems and ports, as well as energy, including oil and gas and renewable energy, maritime and industrial sectors. The company combines various technical capabilities and international expertise to provide comprehensive solutions to its clients.

She noted that Azerbaijan is not a new market for RINA. The company has previously supported several projects in the country, particularly in the oil and gas and wind energy sectors, and intends to expand its presence in Azerbaijan.

"We can support our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of a project. This starts with the initial investment concept, feasibility studies and preliminary engineering, and extends to technical assessment, design, construction, commissioning and decommissioning," she said.

The director emphasized that RINA has experience working with government agencies, operators, construction companies and other stakeholders. This approach makes it possible to align the needs and positions of different parties and facilitate the implementation of complex projects.

She added that the company takes an integrated approach to projects, assessing individual components not in isolation but as part of a broader system, while bringing together the expertise and experience of specialists from various fields.

Costanzi believes these capabilities are particularly relevant to the development of the Middle Corridor. According to her, the Middle Corridor is not merely a transport route but a complex system requiring the coordinated operation of railways, ports, logistics, energy and investment.

"Azerbaijan has a strategic position in this transformation. I believe RINA can contribute to this process through its international experience, multidisciplinary expertise and ability to support complex projects from the initial stages through to completion," she emphasized.