BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has met with representatives of American companies operating in Turkmenistan to discuss trade and investment opportunities, the embassy said.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties between the United States and Turkmenistan, particularly in energy cooperation, trade and regional connectivity.

According to the US Department of State, Landau's visit also includes meetings with senior Turkmen officials and representatives of the business communities of both countries. Discussions are expected to cover the diversification of energy export routes through the Trans-Caspian corridor and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as well as opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment.

Business contacts between the two countries have intensified this year. On June 3, 2026, Ashgabat hosted a Turkmen-American business roundtable attended by representatives of around 10 US companies.

The US delegation was led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council, while the Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyyev.

The participating companies included Climate Compass, John Deere, CNH Industrial, Coca-Cola, Palo Alto Networks, Valley Irrigation, Westport Trading Europe and Sig Sauer. Discussions covered potential cooperation in energy, oil and gas, transport, communications, logistics, agriculture and high technology.

Representatives of the US business council also held separate meetings with Turkmen ministries, government agencies and private-sector companies to discuss potential joint projects and investment initiatives.