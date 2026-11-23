BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan's Adilet party has received more than 14,000 public appeals, of which over 8,300 have been resolved positively, the presidential press service reported.

The party's activities were presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with the Chairman of the Kurultai, Aibek Dadebay.

According to the information, the party and the government have jointly developed a draft roadmap for implementing the party's 2026-2031 election program, which includes 303 measures. Digital monitoring tools are being introduced to track progress in implementing these measures.

As part of its public oversight activities, the party inspected around 300 social infrastructure facilities and helped address nearly 80% of the shortcomings identified.

Under the Qaryzsyz Qogam project, assistance has been provided to more than 12,000 citizens.

The party has also launched the Adilet.365 digital system to track voters' requests and monitor the implementation of assigned tasks.

The meeting also focused on priorities for further legislative and party work, particularly fulfilling election commitments and implementing measures to improve public welfare.

The Adilet party was formed in June 2026 following the merger of the former ruling Amanat party into the new political organization. It became the largest parliamentary force after Kazakhstan's first election to the new unicameral Kurultai on August 23, 2026, securing 71.17% of the vote and 110 of the chamber's 145 seats.

Adilet's 2026-2031 election program, titled "For a Just Future," outlines 10 policy priorities, including the rule of law, institutional development, regional growth, economic competitiveness, digital government, social support, human capital and environmental protection. Its stated targets include creating one million jobs, increasing average housing provision to 30 square meters per person and raising life expectancy to more than 77 years.

One of the party's social initiatives is the Qaryzsyz Qogam project, launched under its predecessor, Amanat, in cooperation with government agencies and financial institutions. The initiative focuses on improving financial literacy, helping citizens manage excessive debt and providing legal assistance with debt restructuring and personal bankruptcy. By December 2025, more than 1.4 million people had completed its training programs, while over one million had received legal and financial consultations.