BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality contributes to resolving international issues through peaceful, political and diplomatic means.

As Trend's correspondent reports, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, made the remarks at an event in Baku marking the presentation of the Azerbaijani-language edition of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book, "Neutrality of Turkmenistan – A Bright Path to Peace and Trust."

"Today, Turkmenistan's example of neutrality is regarded as a tool that positively contributes to addressing and resolving existing issues of effective international cooperation through peaceful, political and diplomatic means at the negotiating table," Elyasov said.

According to the ambassador, Turkmenistan advances initiatives on the international stage while promoting regular dialogue, primarily within the framework of the United Nations.

Elyasov also highlighted the importance of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, established in 2020 at the initiative of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen People. He said the group's activities focus on promoting international dialogue and harnessing the peacebuilding potential of states committed to the principles of neutrality.

The ambassador emphasized that the principles of peace, harmony and humanism underpin the development of modern society, adding that strengthening these values has taken on particular importance amid complex geopolitical processes and global challenges.