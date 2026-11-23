BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) took place in Berlin, the capital of Germany.

According to the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, the session, held on 20-23 November 2026, brought together delegations from the 32 NATO member countries, as well as partner states.

Within the framework of the session, discussions were held on strengthening allied resilience, counterterrorism, protecting undersea infrastructure, fast-tracking defence innovation, transatlantic energy security, engaging India and the role of parliamentary diplomacy, Ukraine’s wartime defence procurement, and other topics. During the session, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also addressed the challenges facing the Alliance, the need to increase the defence spending, strengthening the defence industry, continued support for Ukraine, and efforts to enhance the resilience of Allies. Additionally, in the committee reports presented at the event, Azerbaijan’s increasing role in Europe’s energy security was emphasised.

The delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the NATO PA, led by Member of Parliament Ramid Namazov, and the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, led by the Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO Jafar Huseynzada, actively participated in the session.