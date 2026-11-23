BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan and Japan have discussed prospects for joint projects in transport and logistics, rare and rare-earth metals, digitalization, artificial intelligence and decarbonization during a new round of political consultations between their foreign ministries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the consultations were held between Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Isagaliyev and Japanese Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Central Asia Tomoaki Ishigaki.

The sides reviewed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic ties, investment, cultural and humanitarian relations, and consular affairs.

They also discussed upcoming events aimed at further developing cooperation under the Central Asia-Japan format.

The officials exchanged views on current international and regional issues, including cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.

Following the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the expanded strategic partnership and maintaining regular political dialogue.

Kazakhstan and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1992. In recent years the relationship has been elevated to an expanded strategic partnership. High-level engagement intensified with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Japan in December 2025 for the Central Asia + Japan summit, during which the two countries signed a joint statement on further developing their partnership. Priority areas of cooperation include critical minerals and rare-earth metals, transport and logistics (notably the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor), energy, digital technologies and human capital development. Direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo are scheduled to begin at the end of November 2026.