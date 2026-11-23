BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have discussed coordinated management of transboundary water resources, including the operation of reservoirs in the Syr Darya basin and preparations for the 2027 irrigation season during a meeting in Tashkent on November 21.

According to Kazakh MFA, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yeraly Tugzhanov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Water Resources Shavkat Khamrayev.

The sides emphasized the importance of implementing the agreement on the joint management and rational use of transboundary water bodies, which has entered into force, and accelerating the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission.

Particular attention was given to water allocation in the Syr Darya basin, coordinated reservoir operating schedules and the implementation of water and energy agreements aimed at ensuring sufficient water accumulation ahead of the 2027 growing season.

Moreover, the discussions covered the introduction of water-saving technologies, digitalization of water management and automation of transboundary water accounting systems.

The sides further addressed Uzbekistan's upcoming chairmanship of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) for 2027–2029.

Both officials highlighted the existing cooperation between the relevant agencies and reaffirmed their interest in expanding practical collaboration on transboundary water management.

The Syr Darya is a major transboundary river shared by several Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and plays a crucial role in supporting irrigation, agriculture and regional water security.