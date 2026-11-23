Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Uzbekistan and Qatar-based JTA International Investment Holding have discussed potential investment projects in the chemical industry, energy, tourism and real estate sectors, following a meeting in Tashkent on Monday, November 23.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ibrokhim Ergashev and Amir Ali Salemi Zade, Chief Executive Officer of JTA International Investment Holding.

The talks focused on potential investment opportunities across the four sectors, as well as possible mechanisms for establishing and expanding cooperation.

Representatives of JTA International Investment Holding expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Uzbekistan.

The parties agreed to continue discussions and work on developing the proposed initiatives into potential investment projects.

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Doha, JTA International Investment Holding is an international investment group focused on financing, developing and managing projects through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. According to the company's website, its activities span energy, infrastructure, construction, tourism, transportation, healthcare, technology, agriculture and food security. The group reports having expanded its presence and partnerships to approximately 50 countries.

Uzbekistan and Qatar have strengthened their economic and investment ties in recent years, elevating their relations to a strategic partnership in 2024. Bilateral trade increased by more than 30% in 2025, while Uzbekistan's exports to Qatar grew by over 36%, according to Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The two countries are also expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure, tourism, industry and transport, supported by regular high-level exchanges and bilateral investment agreements.