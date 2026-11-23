BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan aims to begin its first electricity supplies through the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor in 2032, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the announcement in a post on his X account following the 13th Ministerial Meeting on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, held in Bucharest.

"The 13th Ministerial Meeting on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, held in Bucharest, marked another important step towards accelerating the implementation of the project. We agreed on the next steps regarding continued cooperation on obtaining Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status, the selection of a company responsible for project development, a survey of the Black Sea seabed, and joint activities by energy regulators. We emphasized the strategic importance of Türkiye’s participation in the project and expressed our support in this regard. Our goal is to reach a final investment decision in 2029 and commence the first electricity supplies in 2032," the minister wrote.