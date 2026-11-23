BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, who is visiting Azerbaijan, on November 23.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the current state of Azerbaijan-Italy relations, prospects for advancing their strategic partnership, various areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy on the basis of friendship and mutual trust. They also emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts at the level of the two countries' heads of state and government.

Economic and trade ties were identified as one of the leading areas of Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation. The ministers noted that Italy is one of Azerbaijan's main trading partners, while Azerbaijan is Italy's largest trading partner in the South Caucasus.

They also highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum, held in Baku earlier on November 23, in strengthening ties between the two countries' business communities and identifying new investment opportunities.

The sides noted that Azerbaijan has long been a reliable supplier of oil and natural gas to Italy. They also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in industry, agriculture, high technology, infrastructure and other sectors.

The activities of Italian companies in Azerbaijan, particularly their involvement in projects in the liberated territories of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, were highly praised.

The ministers highlighted the considerable potential for cooperation in transportation and logistics, noting the growing importance of the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan's role as a major transit and logistics hub along the route. Italian companies were invited to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor, the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The importance of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku was highlighted as a key element of humanitarian cooperation. The sides also explored opportunities to expand ties in education, science, culture, youth affairs, sports and tourism, as well as direct contacts between universities and research institutions.

The ministers emphasized the importance of cooperation, mutual support and coordination within international organizations.

They also exchanged views on ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, expressing a shared position on the need to resolve them through political dialogue and diplomatic negotiations.

Bayramov briefed his Italian counterpart on regional developments, the situation in the South Caucasus and the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also provided an update on reconstruction and development efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands, and the challenges posed by the threat of landmines.

The Azerbaijani minister expressed gratitude to Italy for its support for humanitarian demining efforts in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the two ministers held a joint news conference and answered questions from media representatives.