BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, delivered an address at a conference entitled “Future Prospects for Intercontinental International Transport Routes of Central Asia and Azerbaijan”, held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to mark World Sustainable Transport Day, the Azerbaijani Embassy said.

In his address, Ambassador Gozalov highlighted the shared historical roots, ethnic and cultural ties, and longstanding relations of friendship and brotherhood that unite the peoples of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. He emphasized that relations among these countries continue to develop based on mutual respect, trust, and strategic partnership.

Addressing regional cooperation platforms, the Ambassador noted Azerbaijan’s participation in transport cooperation within the framework of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of Azerbaijan’s accession as a full-fledged participant to the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan in further strengthening regional cooperation. In this regard, he noted that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the format in 2027 would contribute to expanding political dialogue and economic partnership, as well as cooperation in transport, logistics, and energy.

Ambassador Gozalov noted that Azerbaijan was implementing major projects to develop its transport infrastructure, expand its transit and logistics capacities, and strengthen its position as an international transport hub. In this context, he highlighted the expansion of the freight capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars Railway and ongoing efforts to increase the annual cargo-handling capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port. He also noted that the new airport under construction in the Alat port area is scheduled to become operational in 2027.

Emphasizing the growing importance of regional cooperation in transport and logistics for economic development, the Ambassador highlighted the significant role of the seaports of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan within the Middle Corridor. He noted that expanding cargo transportation between the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport contributes to strengthening the region’s transit potential.

The Ambassador also addressed Azerbaijan’s role as a transit partner in transporting the energy resources of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to international markets through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) Main Export Pipeline.

Furthermore, Ambassador Gozalov emphasized the importance of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan Railway, the China–Central Asia–Caspian Multimodal Transport Route, the Caspian Sea–Black Sea International Transport Route, the Lapis Lazuli Transit, Trade and Transport Route, and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project in expanding the region’s transit potential. He noted that these routes contribute to diversifying cargo transportation between Asia and Europe and broadening Central Asian countries’ access to Western markets through Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Gozalov stressed that the coordinated use of the region’s existing transit potential, the development of transport infrastructure, and the introduction of modern logistics solutions are of great importance for expanding economic cooperation, advancing shared economic interests, and ensuring the region’s sustainable development.

The conference was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan; the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan to Turkmenistan; representatives of diplomatic missions; specialists in the transport and logistics sector; and representatives of higher education institutions.

During the event, the Ambassadors of Central Asian countries to Turkmenistan, along with representatives of Turkmenistan’s state institutions and higher education establishments, delivered remarks and shared their views on the prospects for regional transport cooperation.