BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book "Neutrality of Turkmenistan – A Bright Path to Peace and Trust" is a valuable source not only for studying the country's diplomatic history but also for exploring its national traditions, culture and historical heritage, said President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbayli, as Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, one of the key points emphasized in the book is that Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality was not an arbitrary choice but has deep historical roots, is closely linked to the national traditions of the Turkmen people, and became part of the country's state policy following independence.

Habibbayli noted that, alongside the sociopolitical and diplomatic dimensions of neutrality, the book examines the distinctive features of Turkmen national identity, including the people's culture, ancient Turkic monuments, family traditions, moral values and approaches to upbringing.

"This book is a kind of modern passport of Turkmenistan," he emphasized, adding that the publication would be valuable to anyone interested in the country's history, culture and contemporary development.

Habibbayli said that publishing the book in Azerbaijani and presenting it to a broad audience would help strengthen the friendship and fraternal ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.