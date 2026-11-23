BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. TotalEnergies has signed a new agreement with US-based Continental Resources to acquire interests in natural gas upstream assets, a move expected to increase the French energy major's net gas production in the United States by approximately 150 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) by 2032, the company said on November 23.

According to TotalEnergies, the additional production is equivalent to around 26,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), or approximately 1.5 billion cubic meters per year (bcm).

"We are pleased to further expand our cooperation with Continental Resources, a leading U.S. operator in the region. This transaction will strengthen our natural gas production in the United States and consolidate TotalEnergies' integrated position from Upstream gas production to LNG exports," said Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

The agreement builds on TotalEnergies' previous acquisitions of non-operated interests in the Anadarko Basin with Continental Resources in 2025, as well as in the Eagle Ford play with EOG Resources and Lewis Energy in 2024.

The company said these assets offer low-cost, low-emission production with long production plateaus and access to existing midstream infrastructure.

Together with its operated Barnett asset, the newly acquired interests are expected to bring TotalEnergies' overall net natural gas production in the US to approximately 850 MMcf/d (more than 140,000 boe/d), equivalent to around 9 bcm per year, from 2032 onwards.

TotalEnergies said it was the largest exporter of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2025, shipping 19 million tons, equivalent to 18% of total US LNG production. Of this volume, 14 million tons were delivered to Europe.

The company is integrated across the LNG value chain, with upstream gas production assets in Texas, Oklahoma and offshore US.

TotalEnergies has invested in major US LNG projects, including Cameron LNG and Rio Grande LNG. It also purchases LNG from major US export terminals, including Sabine Pass LNG, Freeport LNG and Corpus Christi LNG.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company operating across oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewable energy and electricity. The company employs more than 100,000 people worldwide.