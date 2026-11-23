BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has called on regional and local government officials to take greater responsibility for their work, pointing to shortcomings in public services, regional development, and the implementation of government decisions, the press service of the Kyrgyz president reported.

He made the remarks on November 23, 2026, while chairing a nationwide meeting on the country's socio-economic development and efforts to improve public administration in the regions. The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev, deputies, as well as heads of ministries, agencies, law enforcement bodies, and local authorities.

Participants reviewed economic indicators, reports from law enforcement agencies on public meetings, and the findings of a nine-month assessment of presidential envoys in the regions, selected district administrations, and local self-government bodies. The assessment identified organizational flaws and ineffective decisions in several areas, prompting proposals for disciplinary measures and the dismissal of certain akims and mayors.

Japarov said that, during meetings held across seven regions since spring 2026, a total of 1,672 citizens had raised 2,286 issues. These included 913 related to agriculture and road infrastructure; 528 to housing, land, and property; 495 to social protection, healthcare, and education; 268 to law enforcement agencies and prosecutors; 241 to courts and pardons; 111 to culture, sports, and tourism; and 225 to local and regional authorities. Authorities also received 4,967 written appeals.

Japarov criticized delays in addressing citizens' concerns, formalistic planning, inadequate oversight of municipal enterprises, and the failure to develop land plots that had been converted for other uses. He cited cases in which residents waited months to obtain documents, faced unjustified decisions, lacked legal assistance, or could not reach local officials because they were absent. Noting that officials' powers and salaries had been increased, he urged them to make full use of their authority and focus on serving the public.

"Civil servants must not simply hold office and formally serve out their time. They are obliged to serve the people," Japarov said. He added that the performance of authorities should be judged not by the number of structures built, but by their responsiveness to citizens and their ability to resolve people's problems.

He also outlined key priorities, including industrial modernization, expanding raw-material processing, reducing disparities between regions, and developing urban growth centers. Japarov instructed officials to review citizens' complaints and address the problems identified.