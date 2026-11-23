BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of justice, particularly by expanding joint activities between academies of justice, during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Justice Minister Toghrul Huseynov and Metin Yildirim, head of the Academy of Justice of Türkiye's Ministry of Justice.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice, the sides exchanged views on the development of legal ties between the two countries, as well as the current state and prospects of cooperation between their justice authorities, particularly their academies of justice.

The discussions also covered ongoing cooperation in improving the prison and probation systems, as well as medical services. The sides noted that joint training sessions are also being held to strengthen the initial professional training of judges.

Cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States was also discussed, with the sides highlighting the importance of reciprocal visits in further developing these ties.

The meeting also noted that the two countries have signed approximately 300 treaties to date, while more than 30 documents are currently under review.

Since 2007, the Turkish Academy of Justice has organized nine training sessions for Azerbaijani judges, attended by a total of 447 participants.

The sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two academies through joint training programs, reciprocal visits, and international events, as well as expanding ties in both bilateral and multilateral formats.