BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev congratulated Türkiye for excellent organization of COP31.

Yalchin Rafiyev wrote about this on his X page.

"Congratulations to brotherly Türkiye for excellent organization of COP31. Deep gratitude for the exceptional hospitality and remarkable leadership," he wrote.

He noted that COP31 delivered important outcomes on Just Transition Work Programme, Global Goal on Adaptation, Climate Finance Work Programme and Adaptation Fund.

"Special appreciation to the COP31 Presidency and Australian Presidency of Negotiations for their courage in voluntarily initiating a cover decision and making every possible effort to build consensus through an inclusive, transparent and Party-driven process.

Consensus may not always be achievable due to complex nature of climate negotiations, but the determination to pursue it deserves utmost respect.

Wishing Türkiye every success in steering the COP31 Presidency over the coming year. Looking forward to working closely with Ethiopia as the incoming COP32 Presidency," he wrote.