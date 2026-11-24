BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Indonesian Business Forum 2026 is underway in Baku, organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Azerbaijan, according to Trend’s correspondent present at the event.

The forum aims to strengthen bilateral economic ties between Indonesia and Azerbaijan by establishing direct contacts between business communities and promoting trade and investment opportunities.

Key areas of focus include agriculture, food and beverage production, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and tourism.

The forum is also serving as a platform to promote the annual international trade exhibition Trade Expo Indonesia 2027, with the aim of encouraging greater participation by Azerbaijani companies, familiarizing them with Indonesian products, fostering business partnerships, and identifying promising investment projects.

Will be updated