BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Production from Iran’s Day gas field will rise to 4 million cubic meters per day during the winter months.

According to the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, the company’s CEO, Peyman Imani, announced this increase on Wednesday (November 18) during the inspection of progress on the installation of a 12-inch pipeline at the Day gas field.

"Work on the 58-kilometer pipeline for transporting gas from the Day field will be completed during the winter months. Once this pipeline is commissioned, gas production and transport from the field will increase by 1.4 million cubic meters per day," he noted.

Imani added that the pipeline installation is proceeding rapidly. A 25-kilometer section of the 12-inch pipeline has already been laid across challenging terrain, and work continues on extending the line toward the Dalan gas processing plant.

The CEO said that several other operations are simultaneously underway at the gas field, including the drilling of two wells. It’s projected that after completion and commissioning of these new wells, production from the gas field will increase to 5 million cubic meters per day.

The Day gas field is located in the Farashband County of Fars Province, within the operational area of the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company. One of the advantages of this field is that the extracted gas is "sweet" (free of hydrogen sulfide and other impurities). Unlike many other gas fields in the country, the gas produced from the Day field does not require large-scale processing or sweetening operations.

According to Trend’s calculation based on data from the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, 3 million cubic meters of gas are produced daily from four wells at the Day gas field. This gas is transported via a 56-kilometer-long pipeline to the Dalan gas processing plant.