BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Turkmenistan has expressed readiness to expand cooperation with the United States in the energy and transport sectors through mutually beneficial partnerships and joint projects, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Ashgabat.

According to the report, President Berdimuhamedov highlighted the potential for cooperation in renewable and green energy, the digital economy, innovation and artificial intelligence.

"Speaking about the importance of further developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States of America in the energy and transportation sectors, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed our country’s readiness to expand mutually beneficial partnerships and implement joint projects in areas such as renewable and "green" energy, the digital economy, innovation, and artificial intelligence," the report noted.

The sides also addressed cultural and humanitarian ties, with Berdimuhamedov emphasizing Turkmenistan's interest in strengthening contacts with US universities and research institutions and implementing joint scientific and educational projects.

Both sides expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral relations and their expansion into new areas.

According to the US Department of State, Landau's visit also includes meetings with senior Turkmen officials and representatives of the business communities of both countries. Discussions are expected to cover the diversification of energy export routes through the Trans-Caspian corridor (also known as Middle Corridor) and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as well as opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity." During the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia."