BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The 10th International Banking Forum is taking place in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The forum is set to bring together senior banking executives, financial regulators, fintech representatives, academics and international experts to examine the key challenges and emerging trends shaping the financial sector.

The program will include a series of thematic discussions, an exhibition showcasing industry developments, and opportunities for participants to join online.

The forum will kick off with an opening session featuring government officials and representatives of the banking industry.

The opening session will include speeches by First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Aliyar Mammadyarov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Farid Osmanov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli, Secretary General of the Banks Association of Türkiye Nurullah Bakir, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Zakir Nuriyev, and Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association Edgar Abdullayev.

General Manager of Mastercard for Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Onur Faydacı, will deliver a keynote address.

Will be updated