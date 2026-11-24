BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan are looking to expand bilateral trade, ease market access for businesses and strengthen regional export opportunities, as trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.38 billion in January–September 2026, following a meeting in Uzbekistan on November 23.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vakhabov and Afghanistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Abdul Ghaffar Terawi.

According to the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, business ties between the two countries have strengthened in recent years, with the chamber regularly organizing business missions, mutual visits and meetings between entrepreneurs.

During the first nine months of 2026, Uzbekistan's exports to Afghanistan totaled $1.19 billion, up 34% year over year. Imports from Afghanistan reached $192.7 million, marking a 47% increase compared with the same period last year.

The latest meeting focused on expanding cooperation into new areas, improving business opportunities and removing barriers to bilateral trade.

Particular attention was given to facilitating imports of Afghan agricultural products into the Uzbek market and supporting Afghan businesses in exporting their products to other Central Asian countries and Russia.

Additionally, the sides discussed the international business forum "New Uzbekistan – A Global Trade Crossroads," scheduled to take place in Tashkent from November 30 to December 5.

The Afghan ambassador and governors of Kabul, Herat, Balkh and Bamyan provinces were invited to attend the forum. More than 300 Afghan business representatives are expected to participate.

The event is expected to provide a platform for companies to explore new markets, establish business partnerships and develop specific trade and investment projects.