BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has begun implementing the ARAS risk-based supervision system, designed to more accurately assess the risk profiles of banks and apply supervisory measures tailored to those risk levels, First Deputy Governor of the CBA, Aliyar Mammadyarov, said at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to Mammadyarov, the CBA is guided by the concept of "smart regulation," which is rooted in a profound understanding of modern technologies.

"Its core principles are flexibility and proportionality: the regulatory burden should align with the actual risk profile of market participants and the scale of their operations," he explained.

He noted that the effective application of "smart regulation" requires a comprehensive transformation of the banking supervision function itself.

"In an era of instant payments and remote digital services, the effectiveness of traditional supervisory measures is diminishing. The ARAS system employs a forward-looking approach, enabling a more precise assessment of banks' risk profiles and the application of proportionate supervisory measures based on their specific risk levels. Furthermore, the Central Bank has initiated the development and deployment of supervisory technology (SupTech) solutions to enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of its oversight activities," he said.

According to him, the automated risk-based supervision system plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the country's financial stability as digital financial services expand, while also strengthening the sector's preparedness for future challenges.

He further emphasized that the consistent regulatory and supervisory measures implemented in recent years have significantly contributed to improving the international ratings of Azerbaijan's banking sector.

Mammadyarov added that the CBA is currently working on a state program for the expansion of digital transformation within the financial sector, covering the period from 2027 through 2030.

"The main goal of the program is to transform Azerbaijan into one of the leading regional hubs for digital finance, support the development of innovative financial services, and expand cashless payments," he remarked.