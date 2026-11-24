BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Indonesia and Azerbaijan have significant untapped potential to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the Indonesian Business Forum in Baku, he expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani business organizations and institutions for attending the event, including the Caspian Energy Club, the Azerbaijan Textile Association and the Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association.

He noted that although Indonesia and Azerbaijan maintain good economic relations, their considerable economic potential has yet to be fully reflected in bilateral trade volumes and value.

The ambassador called on businesses from both countries to make joint efforts to expand economic cooperation.

Helmy also expressed hope that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would become more familiar with Indonesia's economic potential and key products through the forum and participate in Trade Expo Indonesia, an annual exhibition held every October in Indonesia.