BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. An initial pilot version of the myGov Business platform is planned to be launched in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Farid Osmanov, said at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

"The number of unique users of the myGov e-government platform in Azerbaijan has increased 2.2 times over the first 10 months of 2026, surpassing 5 million," Osmanov remarked.

According to him, 60% of the platform's user base consists of monthly active users.

"During this period, the number of requests for services provided via myGov increased 4.5 times, while data usage grew 2.2 times," he also said.

Osmanov noted that in recent years, Azerbaijan has been implementing measures to advance digital transformation, innovation, and artificial intelligence (AI). According to him, these areas have become key components of the country’s state policy.

"In 2025, a Digital Development Concept was adopted, followed by an Artificial Intelligence Strategy; then, in February of this year, an Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development (2026–2028) was introduced," he mentioned.

Osmanov recalled that on November 19, Azerbaijan climbed 36 spots in the UN E-Government Development Index, reaching 38th place, up from its previous position of 74th. According to him, the country showed the most significant growth among nations with a "very high" level of e-government development.

"Furthermore, Azerbaijan ranked 11th globally in the online services sub-index," Osmanov added.

He emphasized that a primary objective is to expand the delivery of government services through a unified platform, not only for individual citizens but also for legal entities.

"In this regard, it’s planned to launch an initial pilot version of the myGov Business platform in the near future," he explained.

Regarding the application of AI, Osmanov pointed out that his agency is working with various government bodies to promote the integration of AI-driven solutions within the public services sector.

"In particular, this concerns the use of artificial intelligence to make services more proactive, to optimize them, and to facilitate data-driven decision-making. The next stage will involve the development of proactive public service delivery through the use of agent-based technologies," he added.