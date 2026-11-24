BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Tajikistan and UNESCO discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in science, glacier preservation, water resources management, climate change research and biodiversity conservation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The meeting took place in Paris on November 23, 2026, between Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin and UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Professor Denise Pires de Carvalho, on the sidelines of international events dedicated to the scientific and cultural heritage of Abu Ali ibn Sina and Omar Khayyam.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (2025–2034), the establishment of the International Water Prize of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference in Dushanbe and the development of the Romit Biosphere Reserve.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Glaciers in Tajikistan account for nearly 60% of Central Asia's water resources, making their preservation critical for regional water and food security. Due to climate change, more than 1,000 of the country's 14,000 glaciers have completely melted over the past several decades.

To address these challenges, Tajikistan has initiated 14 UN General Assembly resolutions on water and climate issues. Among the latest milestones are the declaration of the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (2025–2034) and preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference, which Tajikistan will host in Dushanbe.