BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Indonesia has proposed establishing sister-city ties between Azerbaijan's Shusha and Indonesia's Yogyakarta, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy said, as Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the Indonesia Business Forum in Baku on Tuesday, he said Yogyakarta holds an important place in Indonesia's history and civilization, while Shusha is one of Azerbaijan's leading centers of culture and art.

"We would like to establish sister-city cooperation between Yogyakarta and Shusha. Yogyakarta plays an important role in Indonesian civilization, while Shusha is the cradle of Azerbaijan's culture and art," the ambassador said.

He also noted that Indonesia has already sent three students to study at Karabakh University.

"We have already sent three Indonesian students to study at Karabakh University. We are interested in further developing educational ties and expanding cooperation between our countries," Helmy said.

The ambassador added that he was ready to help provide educational opportunities for the children of martyrs who died for the liberation of Karabakh.

"I am ready to do everything possible to help provide education for the children of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of Karabakh," he emphasized.