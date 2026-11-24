BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbekistan has energized the 220-kilovolt (kV) busbars at a new 500/220-kV substation being built as part of a project to construct a 650-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power unit at the Navoi Thermal Power Plant.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the initial energization marks a key milestone in commissioning the substation, which now connects the Navoi Thermal Power Plant with a 300-MW hybrid solar photovoltaic plant.

The new facility is designed to strengthen electricity transmission links between the southwestern and northern parts of Uzbekistan's unified power grid, improve the reliability of high-voltage power transmission and enhance overall grid stability.

Modern equipment manufactured in Japan, China, India and South Korea is being installed at the substation to ensure operational reliability and meet technical requirements.

Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Power Ltd. are participating in the project as part of a consortium serving as the general contractor, while Türkiye's Çalık Enerji is acting as a subcontractor.

The next stage will involve energizing the equipment required to transmit electricity generated by the new 650-MW combined-cycle unit to Uzbekistan's unified power grid through the substation.

This will enable final testing and commissioning procedures for the power unit, paving the way for its phased launch into operation.