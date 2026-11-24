BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is expected to visit Azerbaijan in 2027 to attend a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Berlian Helmy, said at an Indonesian business forum in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to the ambassador, the visit could take place as part of events marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan in 2027.

The ambassador emphasized that the upcoming anniversary should serve as an impetus for further strengthening bilateral ties, including in the areas of trade, the economy, and investment.

Will be updated