BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Cooperation with Indonesia could open up additional opportunities for Azerbaijani businesses to enter the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market, which has a combined population of around 700 million, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy said, according to Trend's correspondent covering the event.

Speaking at the Indonesia-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on Tuesday, November 24, he said that Indonesia could serve as a gateway for Azerbaijani companies seeking to access the broader Southeast Asian market.

"Indonesia has a population of nearly 300 million. In addition, the country is a member of ASEAN, which brings together around 700 million people. This means that through Indonesia, businesses can gain access to a market with a population of 700 million," he said.

According to the ambassador, Indonesia accounts for nearly half of ASEAN's total population, making its domestic market an important component of regional economic cooperation.

He also highlighted measures introduced by the Indonesian government to support businesses.

"The Indonesian government provides benefits, various opportunities and incentives to all business participants, including both trading companies and investors. This makes business cooperation easier and more efficient," Helmy said.

Outlining potential areas of trade with Azerbaijan, the ambassador listed palm oil, coffee, cocoa, spices, rubber, vanilla, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg.

He added that Indonesia also produces seafood, including shrimp and tuna, as well as processed seafood products.

Other goods manufactured in the country include textiles, clothing, footwear, wooden and rattan furniture, packaging materials and consumer goods.

"In addition, Indonesia produces heavy equipment for the construction industry, electronics, household appliances, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, chemicals and plastics," he said.

The ambassador also highlighted cosmetics, fashion products and highly processed food products among Indonesia's higher value-added goods.