Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kyrgyzstan and Denmark discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, focusing on high-level visits and trade and economic cooperation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place on November 23, 2026, between Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to the Kyrgyz Republic and Special Representative of Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Central Asia Lars Thuesen.

During the talks, Abakirov received copies of Thuesen's credentials, congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

The sides noted the importance of expanding trade and economic ties through the implementation of joint projects, as well as organizing upcoming high-level visits.

Both sides also confirmed their interest in further strengthening cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations and the European Union.

Kyrgyzstan and Denmark established diplomatic relations in May 1992. While bilateral trade turnover remains modest, both countries see strong potential for growth in renewable energy, water resource management, agri-food technologies, and digitalization.

Denmark also actively supports regional initiatives in Central Asia focused on climate resilience and green transition, working with Kyrgyzstan both bilaterally and through European Union development programs.