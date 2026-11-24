Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kyrgyzstan and Portugal discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, including the organization of high-level visits and the expansion of their treaty and legal framework, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place in Bishkek on November 23, 2026, between Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Portuguese Republic to the Kyrgyz Republic José de Castro Ataíde Amaral.

During the talks, the parties also addressed cooperation within the UN Security Council during their joint membership in 2027–2028.

Abakirov received copies of the ambassador's credentials, congratulated him on his appointment to the high post and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

Diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Portuguese Republic were established on August 18, 1992. Bilateral engagement develops both directly and through multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the OSCE, and the European Union–Central Asia dialogue.

Cooperation between Bishkek and Lisbon is set to gain new momentum in 2027–2028, when both countries will serve simultaneously as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, creating additional opportunities to coordinate positions on global peace, security, and sustainable mountain development.