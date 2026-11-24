BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijani company Vends aims to expand cooperation with Indonesian partners, a move expected to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries, the company's director, Nasimi Zeynalov, said, according to Trend's correspondent covering the event.

Speaking at the Indonesia Business Forum in Baku on Tuesday, November 24, he said the company sees the development of business ties, reliable partnerships and international cooperation as key priorities.

Zeynalov noted that Vends highly values its partnership with Indonesian company Qayata and hopes to expand the relationship further.

"We are confident that the partnership between Vends and Qayata will create broader opportunities for cooperation in the future and contribute to the development of business and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Indonesia," he said.

He also emphasized the important role played by entrepreneurs, private-sector representatives and diplomatic missions in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Zeynalov separately highlighted the contribution of Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy to strengthening bilateral ties, fostering mutual understanding and creating new opportunities for cooperation.